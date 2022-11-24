Liverpool now know ridiculously cheap price for possible Fabinho heir amid midfield struggles – report

With so much uncertainty in the air around Liverpool following the bombshell announcement around Julian Ward’s future, the club could do with some good news.

Though hardly a like for like in magnitude, the reported availability of Joao Gomes – a player the Reds are allegedly keeping track of – for a mere £28m come the summer window does offer a small positive for the side’s recruitment team.

This comes courtesy of Jorge Nicola (via Caught Offside) whilst the Merseyside-based outfit scans the market ahead of the opening of the winter window for any suitable additions to the midfield department.

READ MORE: Liverpool could fix midfield for next decade as club now willing to let ‘blockbuster’ star go

It’s entirely possible that we’d have to pay something of a premium to snap up the Flamengo star as soon as January, though, assuming we can keep any figure below the £40m mark, one might imagine it would be feasible.

With so many question marks around the form of our starting holding midfielder, Fabinho, in the wake of a poor (by his own lofty standards) first-half of the campaign, it’s a position we could do with strengthening.

At the very least, some quality competition for the 29-year-old could spark a seismic improvement in the quality of his performances beyond the World Cup.

Knowing the kind of impact our No.3 has on our backline and his fellow operators in the midfield three, that eventuality could prove transformative not only for our hopes of top four football but also winning silverware.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar