Liverpool could fix midfield for next decade as club now willing to let ‘blockbuster’ star go

Liverpool have been firmly linked with Jude Bellingham for many a month now, though it’s possible that the club could pursue another ‘blockbuster’ (as described by Tam McManus on Football Insider) signing as an alternative or additional transfer.

The same publication now reports that West Ham United are expecting Declan Rice depart next summer amid interest from the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea.

That’s heavy competition for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though that could be easily surmounted should the German’s men manage to secure top four football at the expense of both outfits.

Given that Bellingham is likely to set an interest party back well beyond the £100m mark – together, it’s suggested the pair could cost a combined £201m (as claimed by football.london) – this could prove entirely unfeasible for a club with Liverpool’s finances.

This situation could change rapidly, of course, should Fenway Sports Group pass over the keys to another group capable of catapulting us into the stratosphere occupied by the likes of Manchester City and, now, Newcastle United.

It’s an unlikely scenario, it has to be said, though one that would secure the future of our midfield for at least the next decade or so, if we could somehow manage to pull it off.

