Liverpool could miss out on ‘unbelievable’ World Cup gem thanks to Neville’s Sancho advice

A big decision awaits for Jude Bellingham once he returns to Germany from the World Cup.

Hans-Joachim Watzke has already made clear that the club will establish the truth around his future very quickly after the tournament draws to a close.

Still, there’s a possibility that the ‘scary’ (as described by Jermaine Jenas on the BBC) generational talent could opt to remain in the Bundesliga if he were to seriously consider Gary Neville’s comments on Jadon Sancho.

“What do you think about him staying over there for a bit longer and developing a bit more?” the former Manchester United star was quoted as saying by the Echo. “He has been unbelievable. Do you think he would look at Haaland, he has been a sensation since he has come, but Sancho has been a really difficult one. Will he be looking at both situations and thinking: ‘What is best for me?'”

The 22-year-old forward has struggled somewhat since his switch to the Premier League, rather unlike Erling Haaland who has excelled under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

READ MORE: (Video) Tsimikas & Elliott spotted partying together in hilariously empty nightclub

The question then remains as to whether the Englishman should opt for another year at the Signal Iduna Park or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Dortmund have unquestionably been very good for his personal development as his most recent outing on the international stage has proven.

But the opportunity to work with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp at a club where expectations, with all due respect to the German outfit, are higher, could prove even more transformative.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar