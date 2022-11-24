Liverpool tipped to swap Tsimikas with ‘very important’ Juventus star to solve midfield crisis – Calciomercato

Liverpool are reportedly giving thought to the prospect of a swap deal with Juventus involving the exchange of backup left-back Kostas Tsimikas for Adrien Rabiot.

This claim comes courtesy of Calciomercato with the publication noting that, though the midfielder’s contract is set to expire in 2023, the bianconeri are working on extending the Frenchman’s terms.

The Merseysiders are keen on expanding their midfield department if possible as early as the winter window and are eyeing up a mega deal for Jude Bellingham in the summer.

We’ve seen links to Rabiot – described as ‘very important’ by Didier Deschamps (via english.news) – for several years and it’s possible that his current contract situation could lend itself well to the club finding a cut-price solution to its struggles in the middle of the park.

At 27 years of age, the French international is perhaps a little older than our recruitment team would generally like an incoming transfer to be, though it’s a quality option on short notice.

Ideally, of course, it’s a pure holding midfielder that we’re in desperate need of securing amid Fabinho’s ongoing struggles in the No.6 role – a solution linked man Joao Gomes could provide.

