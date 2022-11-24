Liverpool ‘must try’ to sign both Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, says ex-Red

Dietmar Hamann has urged Liverpool to sign Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice at the end of the season.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been constantly linked with a move to Anfield and the Reds have reportedly made him their top transfer target and are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

His England teammate, meanwhile, is being tipped to complete a move to a Champions League side in the summer with his current club West Ham realising that they may struggle to keep hold of him amid serious interest.

“Jude Bellingham could be the key to Liverpool’s midfield troubles,” Hamann said (as quoted by The Kop Times). “I think that Liverpool’s Achilles heel was not having a player who gets us seven or from open play from midfield”

“In losing Mane, they lost a bit of firepower going forward, even though Nunez is coming into it now. Bellingham is the type of candidate who they should be looking at, but they must try and lure Declan Rice to Anfield too.”

The Hammers star offers immense protection to his defence and when playing for club and country he’s usually deployed in the ‘Fabinho role’.

Bellingham, meanwhile, appears to be able to do it all.

He works hard and will throw a tackle in when needed but he also has the ability to play further up the field as an ‘eight’ or as a ‘ten’ and make things happen.

The former Birmingham City youngster has nine goals and three assists for his side this term (across all competitions) and has excelled in both the Bundesliga and Champions League – captaining them on numerous occasions.

A graphic released by The Athletic recently suggested that a move for the 19-year-old should be prioritised over David Moyes’ star man, but both players are impressive in their own right.

Bellingham is valued by the German outfit at somewhere in the region of £120-150m while you’d expect Rice will not be too far behind.

Both players have fully fledged England internationals and Reds fans will have a great chance to watch them in action as the Three Lions continue their World Cup campaign across the next few weeks.

