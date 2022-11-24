The kind of buyer Liverpool will explore as £1.973trillion rich group’s stance clarified – Kevin Palmer

News that Manchester United could be the subject of a takeover bid from Apple (as covered by the Mirror) will have likely been met with much excitement amongst the fanbase at Old Trafford.

Kevin Palmer commented on the development on Twitter, noting that both Liverpool and Tottenham ‘will also be exploring this kind of potential buyer’.

Apple buying Manchester United would be a game-changer for the Premier League and more appealing than the state-owned sports washing operations we have seen. Liverpool and maybe Tottenham will also be exploring this kind of potential buyer #MUFC #LFC #THFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 24, 2022

The Reds have been linked with a swathe of potential groups and individuals, though there’s no question an organisation with the financial capabilities comparable to the tech giant (carrying a net worth at £1.973trillion, according to Macrotrends) would be game-changing.

To put things into context, an owner with a net worth of £1trillion would DWARF that of Newcastle’s PIF who possess a reported wealth of £320bn (according to the Mirror).

On top of that, as Palmer rightly points out, it would allow a potential club to avoid the trappings of associations with petrostates.

It remains to be seen whether a group possessing near unquantifiable riches will throw their hat into the ring to take Liverpool off of Fenway’s hands, though there’s a long way to go yet before a group takes pole position.

