‘Help me go elsewhere’ – Reported Liverpool target speaks about his plans for next season; soon to be a free agent

Reported Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has admitted that he’s not sure where he’ll be playing his football next season with his current deal at Juventus set to expire in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been linked with the Reds since 2018 and just last month rumours once again suggested that the talented midfielder may be interested in a move to the FA Cup champions.

And in comments made to La Repubblica (relayed by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), the Frenchman has now discussed his future.

“I don’t know my future, I don’t know if I’m going to stay at Juventus… it’s not time to discuss it,” he said.

“For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘calm’ about Julian Ward’s situation as another backroom staff exit set to take place

The former PSG star, who is currently representing France at the Qatar World Cup, has been in decent form for the Serie A outfit this term and has five goals and two assists (across all competitions).

Liverpool are in urgent need of a new midfielder and are expected to push hard for the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to leave the club for free next year while James Milner and Naby Keita are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Current midfield options Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are now on the wrong side of 30, meaning reinforcements are imperative.

With the experience that Rabiot has in two of Europe’s top five leagues as well as in the Champions League, he could be a decent option for Jurgen Klopp.

If we were to win the race for his signature at the end of the season and sign him for free, then his arrival, alongside another elite midfielder, would be warmly welcomed on Merseyside.

Despite the news breaking earlier today that Julian Ward will leave the club in the summer, we’re expecting to be busy on the transfer front in the next two windows.

Check Romano’s tweet out below via Twitter:

Adrien Rabiot on contract expiring in June 2023: “I don’t know my future, I don’t know if I’m gonna stay at Juve… it’s not time to discuss about it”, tells Repubblica. 🇫🇷 #transfers “For sure, the latest performances help me go elsewhere or talk about a new deal with Juventus”. pic.twitter.com/pfpDWEGK1K — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2022

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar