Liverpool scouts in attendance as 22-year-old Reds target impresses on World Cup debut – report

Liverpool are considering a move for Ajax and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus and Reds scouts were in attendance as he impressed for Ghana in the World Cup earlier today.

The 22-year-old started for his national side against Portugal in the World Cup earlier but despite falling to a 3-2 defeat, the versatile talent impressed throughout and registered an assist.

The Reds’ interest in the midfielder sparked when he netted against them in the Champions League at Anfield earlier this season, that’s according to the report by Sports World Ghana (via Liverpool Offside), and Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in securing his signature.

READ MORE: ‘Do him the world of good’ – Pundit explains how Darwin Nunez can return to Liverpool a better player after World Cup

Kudus is full of pace and is not afraid to drop a shoulder and beat a man. Although he’s often deployed in an attacking role, the Ghanaian is extremely versatile and can operate slightly deeper and help dictate play in the middle of the park.

He’s contracted to the Amsterdam-based outfit until 2025 so it could therefore take a sizeable fee to prize him away from the Dutch capital.

Now in his third season at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Kudus has previously spoken about leaving the club after a move to Everton was very nearly completed.

“I thought [Everton] was a good project for me,” he told The Guardian recently. “And why not?

“It’s not like it’s my first season at Ajax, it’s my third. So, if I’m not seeing the progress I’m looking for then why not try something else?”

The Accra-born talent has registered 10 goals and two assists across 21 appearances for Alfred Schreuder’s side this term (across all competitions) and there will certainly be interest in his signature in the next few months.

His versatility is something that will stand out to Jurgen Klopp as his search for a new midfielder continues.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar