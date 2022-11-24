‘Do him the world of good’ – Pundit explains how Darwin Nunez can return to Liverpool a better player after World Cup

Ashley Williams believes that Darwin Nunez has been a ‘really good signing’ for Liverpool and he’ll benefit massively from spending time with Luis Suarez at the Qatar World Cup

The Uruguay international, who featured in his nation’s goalless draw with South Korea today, has impressed for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Benfica in the summer.

The 23-year-old received criticism initially after being sent off on his Anfield debut and struggling to find the back of the net but he’s silenced his critics in recent weeks with a number of decent performances.

“Really good signing,” the former Everton defender told BBC Sport (via Rousing The Kop).

“I think at the start of the season people were questioning him a little.

READ MORE: Dortmund ‘facing battle’ to keep hold of 18-year-old talent who Liverpool are ‘watching closely’ – Graeme Bailey

“But now you’re starting to see him, he’s settled in, powerful, his confidence is very high, he can shoot on right and left, runs in behind.

“I think he’s got a little bit of work to do but starting next to Suarez should do him the world of good.”

Nunez did start alongside former Liverpool favourite Luis Suarez for the South Americans today but the pair failed to make their mark on the game.

Our former No. 7 is one of the best players to play for the club in the modern era and our £64m man will certainly learn a few things from him.

After moving to Merseyside from Lisbon and having to adjust to a new culture and learn a new language, our No. 27 is now starting to fire on all cylinders and has nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances for the FA Cup champions (across all competitions).

Hopefully he can have a successful tournament, find the back of the net a few times in the Middle East and return back in great shape ahead of a huge second half of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar