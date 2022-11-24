Pundit praises Darwin Nunez and compares the Liverpool striker to a former Republic of Ireland international

Former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle has praised Darwin Nunez and compared the Uruguayan to his former international teammate Shane Long.

The Liverpool forward was in action for Uruguay in the Qatar World Cup today as they were held to a goalless draw by South Korea.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his potential during the clash and former Reading and Wolves forward Doyle likes what he saw from the £64m man.

“I played with someone like that,” he explained to RTE (via Pundit Arena). “I played with Shane Long who was very raw when he was younger. He came to Reading and he had raw, raw pace, and he needed help and he needed coaching.

“He had played Gaelic growing up and very little football. He got coaching, but if he got more football coaching when he was younger he had the ability to be a really, really top player. He was a top player anyway, but to get to the very top…

“He’s one I saw who was very like Nunez. Raw, maybe needs a couple of chances. But when you have that pace you have half a chance. Nunez looks like that, willing to learn and listen. Like Shane Long.

“He comes across like a good guy who just wants to improve.”

Our No. 27 is certainly fully of pace and his work rate is something that stands out when you watch him play.

He works just as hard defensively as he does going forward and he’s become a huge favourite amongst Liverpool supporters in recent weeks with his impressive form.

The former Benfica forward had a stop start beginning to life on Merseyside but he now has seven goals in his last 10 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

His arrival on Merseyside in the summer led to a slight alteration of tactics for our German tactician at times.

Nunez offers a focal point at the top end of the pitch and means Liverpool are now regularly operating with an out and out striker for pretty much the first time under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Ashley Williams believes our striker will benefit massively from spending time alongside former Red Luis Suarez in Qatar and we certainly hope so.

When domestic football returns just before Christmas let’s hope the lads are firing on all cylinders.

