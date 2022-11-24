Some hope £77bn rich potential Liverpool owner could still send FSG bid as report cites vague responses

Mukesh Ambani was ruled out as a potential Liverpool owner after a Reliance spokesperson allegedly claimed that links between the billionaire and the Reds were ‘fake’.

That having been said, the Echo’s efforts to uncover the truth on the matter have unearthed a considerable degree of vagueness.

“Ever since the desire for FSG to explore a full sale, there have been numerous names linked as potential bidders, many of them erroneously,” Paul Gorst and Dave Powell covered for the publication.

“The name Mukesh Ambani is one that has been floated on the rumour mill. The Indian businessman is listed by Forbes as the 10th richest man on the planet, with an estimated wealth of £77bn. Ambani was one of two businessmen, alongside Subrata Roy, who were reportedly willing to pay off Liverpool’s debt in return for a 51% stake in the club back in 2010.

“Emails to the Reliance Industries’ offices in Mumbai have simply been met with stock responses when contacted by the ECHO earlier this month, while FSG sources reiterated their public statement when rumours of Mr Ambani’s interest was put to them.

“Major Indian media outlet ABP News, however, has since claimed that a representative of Reliance Industries has branded the reports as ‘fake’ and that Ambani is not in the running to purchase Liverpool.”

FSG are said to be mulling over a number of potential prospects though have already made clear that they are prepared to remain stewards of the club if an appropriate suitor can’t be identified.

With a wealth estimated at £77bn, there’s no question that Ambani would be in a great position to finance a serious recruitment drive in the summer window.

It’s an enticing prospect when one considers that Jude Bellingham could be worth well over the £100m mark come 2023 – especially if he can build on his opening performance against Iran in the World Cup.

Equally, of course, we’ve no interest in Fenway rushing the process for the sake of it and it’s absolutely critical that the next owner of the club has a mind to build on their legacy of making us competitive on and off the pitch.

