(Photo) Alisson’s glorious moustache makes a return as Brazil secure opening World Cup victory

Alisson Becker has gone through a variety of looks during his time as a Liverpool player and recently ditched his beard for a clean-shaven look ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The former Roma shotstopper was spotted sporting a classic look with the return of the moustache from the injury-hit 2020/21 season.

It’s all for a good cause too, with the Brazil No.1 supporting the Moustaches for Men’s Health campaign, which aims to raise awareness around the importance of taking care of one’s physical and mental health.

