(Photo) Robertson has just shared what he’s doing on holiday – LFC fans will love it

Those Liverpool stars whose respective nations failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar have been enjoyed a timely break away from football ahead of linking up with Jurgen Klopp in Dubai for a second pre-season of sorts.

Whilst Harvey Elliott parties with Kostas Tsimikas, some may be wondering what our Scottish left-back, Andy Robertson, has been doing with his free time.

The former Hull City defender shared a beach scene in his latest Instagram story with Jordan Henderson’s autobiography taking centre stage in the snap.

It sounds like an absolutely terrific read and we’d be very curious to hear the 28-year-old’s thoughts on it.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Andy Robertson’s Instagram story: