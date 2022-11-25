(Video) Cody Gakpo fires in absolute rocket of a goal in World Cup – LFC have already held talks with him

Cody Gakpo helped the Netherlands take an early lead in their World Cup group stage encounter against Ecuador with a tremendous opener.

The PSV star reportedly already held talks with Liverpool, according to a tweet from transfer insider Marco Timmer back in the summer, though it’s unclear whether the Reds have any intention of taking things further.

With 30 goal contributions in 24 games (across all competitions at a domestic level), there’s no question that there will be plenty of interest in the Dutch footballer ahead of the January transfer window.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: