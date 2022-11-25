Ex-Red warns Cody Gakpo off Liverpool and suggests a move to Premier League rivals

Liverpool have been linked with many players that are currently flexing their muscles at the World Cup but in Cody Gakpo, one former Red has suggested that he shouldn’t make a move to join our side.

Speaking with CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore was asked where he thinks the player should transfer to: “I wouldn’t say Liverpool on the basis that Luis Diaz and Fabio Carvalho both come from the left which is where Cody Gakpo often pops up.

“Plus, Liverpool also have Darwin Nunez, who operates down the centre. I really like him but I could see him being a better fit at Man United or Arsenal.”

After scoring again for Holland in their draw with Ecuador, the PSV man is attracting even more attention with his high calibre performances on the biggest stage of all.

Links with the Dutchman were certainly stronger in the summer whilst we were in the hunt for a Sadio Mane replacement and so now we have the signing of Darwin Nunez secured – there may be no need to sign him.

With our focus seemingly being on bolstering our midfield in the coming windows, then it may seem unlikely we would again break the bank on another forward option.

Although it may not be in terms of quality of teammates and style matching our play, the claim from our former record singing that the 23-year-old could be a ‘better fit’ elsewhere – may well be true.

Whether it be after this January or the summer then, it seems unlikely that we’ll see the Holland international play in a red shirt at Anfield.

