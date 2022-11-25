Ex-Red admits ‘surprise’ at FSG’s Liverpool stance despite backing them to spend big on transfers

Emile Heskey has admitted that he’s surprised that FSG are inviting investment offers at Liverpool but believes they will still look to splash the cash on new players despite the current situation.

Just over two weeks ago the American-based owners placed the Reds on the market and despite it not being completely clear whether John Henry and co are wanting to fully part ways with the club, there have been numerous parties linked with a move for the Anfield outfit.

“It did surprise me, yes but we should never be surprised. It shouldn’t destabilise the club, they’re a huge club in the global sense,” the former England international told safebettingsites.com (via Liverpool World).

“In terms of investment buying a player like Jude Bellingham is only going to make the club more valuable. So I can’t see them backing down in the transfer market and not looking to spend on players either just because the club is up for sale. There will be plenty of bids for Liverpool, it’s just a matter of finding the right buyers.”

Jurgen Klopp is wanting to sign an elite midfielder either in January or at the end of the season and the FA Cup champions have reportedly made Jude Bellingham their main target.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is currently representing England at the World Cup, will not come cheaply, though.

Reports are suggesting that the Bundesliga outfit has slapped a £131m price-tag on the 19-year-old, which places the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in pole position to win the race for his signature with their financial backing appearing to be limitless.

Heskey is right in what he says, though.

If FSG are on their way out then signing one of the world’s best (and most expensive) midfielders would only have a positive impact on the valuation of the club.

It does remain to be seen what sort of transfer activity we will complete across the next two windows, especially after the news broke that current sporting director Julian Ward will be leaving at the end of the season.

Our German tactician is expected to have a greater say on the transfer front following the departure of the 41-year-old and we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Following our inconsistent start to the season, however, it does appear that investment in the squad is imperative.

