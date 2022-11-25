(Video) The first meeting of Salah and Nunez revisited in poignant moment

Liverpool supporters are smitten by our two attacking heroes, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez, so revisiting the moment that the pair first encountered each other is certainly worth doing.

During last year’s Champions League tie between Benfica and ourselves, there was a moment in the second-half when the Egyptian King helped the opposition No.9 to his feet.

Little did the pair know at the time that they were going to be teammates next season but it showed the kind nature of our No.11 in this moment.

The Reds went on to win the tie but the Uruguayan impressed our staff enough for us to break the bank and bring him to Anfield this summer.

You can watch the video of Salah and Nunez via @Salah439529861 (and courtesy of Super Sport) on Twitter:

