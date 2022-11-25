(Video) Henderson on absence of his Liverpool teammate from the World Cup

Jordan Henderson is one of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup but he was asked to share his opinion on the absence of one of his teammates from the competition in Qatar.

One journalist said to our captain that it was a shame that Luis Diaz wasn’t at the World Cup, to which he replied: “Yeah of course, in the World Cup you want the best players in the world and Luis Diaz is certainly one of them. He’s lit up the Premier League since he’s came and it was a disappointing moment when he got an injury for us but yeah, of course you want the best players here”.

To be fair to the Sunderland-born midfielder, he did seem a little taken back by the question because it came right after England’s draw with the USA but it shows the love for our No.23.

It’s a shame that so many of our best players didn’t qualify, weren’t selected or picked up injuries for the tournament but it should act as a boost for us once domestic football returns.

You can watch the video of Henderson on Diaz (from 1:07) via @WinSportsTV on Twitter:

🏆 ¡Jordan Henderson, referente de Inglaterra, dio sus declaraciones del empate ante Estados Unidos y habló de la ausencia de Luis Díaz en el Mundial! #WINesMUNDIAL pic.twitter.com/63HRhYMMZY — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) November 25, 2022

