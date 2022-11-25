Jamal Musiala now reveals where Jude Bellingham will play next season amid claims LFC want to sign him

Jamal Musiala has now revealed that Jude Bellingham is destined for a return to English football amid ongoing links between the player and Liverpool.

The German jewel told Christian Falk on his podcast that ‘he thinks’ the Borussia Dortmund star will ‘play in the Premier League’, as relayed in a tweet from Jan Aage Fjortoft.

If accurate, it’s a HUGE boost for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea’s chances of snapping up the 19-year-old wonderkid amid reports of Real Madrid’s interest.

As Fabrizio Romano has already made clear on Caught Offside, it will be a while until we narrow down the exact next location the former Birmingham City prospect will be plying his trade: “I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs and it won’t be decided now.”

Ourselves and the Sky Blues are thought to be the two frontrunners (in England) for the teenager’s signature.

Which of the two destinations Bellingham picks, however, will come down to the midfielder ranking his potential options, if one report from Ben Jacobs is on the money.

League position will undoubtedly factor into that decision, though there are other metrics and factors to take into consideration that could weigh things in our favour.

Sorting out the upheaval behind the scenes following on from FSG’s bombshell statement could very well be critical in our bid to jump ahead in the queue, though there’s no question eliminating Los Blancos as a rival is already a positive sign ahead of the summer window.

