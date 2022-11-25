James Pearce drops the Liverpool ownership news everyone’s been waiting for

James Pearce has reported that Liverpool’s ownership ‘is expected to change hands in 2023’ amid an ongoing search for potential suitors.

The Americans first announced an intention to pursue fresh investment into the club, though crucially did not rule out the possibility of a full sale.

“The ownership is expected to change hands in 2023 and, crucially, Gordon has taken a step back from running the club day-to-day to oversee the sale,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

From Mukesh Ambani to Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, a whole swathe of names have been linked with the club – a pool Manchester United recently joined following the Glazer family’s similar announcement.

The news should come as a massive relief not only to the fans but also the backroom staff at the club after a series of key exits were reported including sporting director Julian Ward and director of research Ian Graham.

Getting in fresh ownership as soon as possible – preferably before the summer window comes about – will be crucial in bedding-in replacements across the board and promoting an image of stability prior to our involvement in the transfer market.

Hopefully, too, funds depending, such change will allow us to be competitive and actively pursue top-quality additions at a time when our midfield is in desperate need of serious investment.

