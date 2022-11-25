(Video) Teammate screams Henderson’s name after what he just did in England training

Jordan Henderson had one international teammate screaming his name as he impressed in England training.
The Liverpool skipper was spotted curling in a superb long-range effort after touching the ball into space outside the 18-yard box.
Selfishly, we’d hope to see the former Sunderland star remain a largely unused substitute for Gareth Southgate’s men so he can return for the second-half of the campaign relatively fresh.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @England:
🔥 @JHenderson pic.twitter.com/lZxLrCDld5
— England (@England) November 25, 2022