Dutch maestro tipped for potential LFC move; ‘really good’ player ‘Jurgen Klopp likes a lot’ – Fichajes

Liverpool could capitalise on Barcelona’s change in heart over Frenkie de Jong as it’s now alleged that the Spanish giants would be prepared to sanction the sale of the Dutchman for £68.7m in the January window.

This claim comes courtesy of Fichajes with the publication asserting that the ‘really good’ (as Virgil van Dijk told reporters, as relayed by the Mirror) midfielder is one ‘Jurgen Klopp likes a lot’.

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on adding serious quality to their midfield department as soon as possible and, having only turned 25 in the summer, the former Ajax star would certainly fit the bill in addition to keeping within the general realm of our favoured age range.

It has to be said that a fee close to £70m would still represent a significant outlay on our part, perhaps too significant given that we’re eyeing up Jude Bellingham ahead of the summer window.

Our financial flexibility could, of course, undergo a huge transformation were FSG to persuade fresh owners with deep pockets to take the keys at Anfield.

Though, that’s not a possible eventuality we can guarantee will happen before the end of the season, so it’s fair to assume that the club will hold off on a move for De Jong (assuming the report is accurate) if we’re unable to bring down the asking price.

