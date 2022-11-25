‘FSG accept…’ – Kevin Palmer intrigued by latest news coming out of Liverpool

FSG’s decision to reevaluate the current model guiding Liverpool and their footballing operations should come as no surprise following the exit of another sporting director.

This, of course, all feeds from the increasingly clear reality that the club can’t compete with the financial juggernauts of the English top-flight, as alluded to in Kevin Palmer’s tweet on the matter.

Interesting news coming out of Liverpool… FSG accept their transfer model of trying to break even each summer can no longer be successful. That's why they have decided to sell. Fair to assume Jurgen Klopp agrees with this view #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) November 24, 2022

Having Jurgen Klopp involved in the process to reconfigure our strategy going forward can only be a positive, though a change of ownership or serious investment will be a minimum requirement in ensuring the Reds can take the necessary next steps to close the gap to the likes of Manchester City.

It’s promising to hear that we are looking to explore options similar to Apple’s reported takeover bid for Manchester United – a move that will have likely gone down well among Red Devil fans as a clear connection to human rights abuses is avoided.

The turmoil ongoing behind the scenes is, to a degree, unwelcome given the difficulties we’re experiencing on the pitch, though hopefully suggests that FSG are closer to finding an ideal solution than many realise.

