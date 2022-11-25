Liverpool could benefit from potential trillion-dollar group bid after journalist clarified their Man Utd stance

Liverpool and Manchester United are no longer just competing on the pitch but also have two sets of owners that are attempting to sell their respective clubs for the highest price on the market but the decision of one technology company may indicate which is the most attractive at the moment.

As Tweeted by Ben Jacobs: ‘Apple have no interest in buying Manchester United. Reports they will bid are NOT true’.

The £1.973trillion valued business (via macrotrends.net) has been touted as a potential buyer for both clubs and so the reported decision to no longer be interested in the Old Trafford team is a big update.

Given the potentially shady sources of some of the other potential purchasers of ourselves, to have someone like Apple would certainly be a preferable option and is likely to be backed by many supporters.

There are very few people and companies who can be completely morally righteous but we’d much rather not be financed by a country or individual who might have got their funds by ill-gotten means.

There will no doubt be many further updates coming on potential buyers for both clubs but we can view this news as a negative update for our rivals and a potentially positive one for us.

You can view the Tweet about Apple and Manchester United via @JacobsBen on Twitter:

