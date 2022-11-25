Liverpool ‘interested’ in teenage Italy international who may be available for free at the end of the season – report

Liverpool are interested in Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini according to Calciomercato (via FootballFancast).

Despite being just 18, the Reds join the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in being impressed by what they see from the Italy international.

The report claims that the Serie A outfit will not allow the teenager to leave until the end of the season and they currently value their No. 42 somewhere in the region of £26m.

His current deal with the Nerazzurri expires in the summer (according to BeSoccer), however, so he could be able to negotiate a free transfer from January onwards.

The heart of defence is an area that Jurgen Klopp is well stocked, however, with Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez proving that they are more than capable to impress alongside Virgil van Dijk.

All three players have struggled with injuries throughout their time on Merseyside, though, so a move for the youngster may certainly be considered by the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

Scalvini has featured 11 times for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side this term with the Bergamo-based outfit currently sixth in the Italian top-flight.

Ever since arriving on Merseyside in 2015, our German tactician has not been afraid to place his faith in youth and the signing of the central defender would very much be one for the future.

You’d expect the Italian to be excited by the opportunity to continue his promising development under Klopp – a manager that has a proven track record of helping players reach their potential and getting the very best out of his squad.

