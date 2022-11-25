‘Every superlative I could say’ – Ex-Red marvels over Liverpool target who is looking ‘absolutely sensational’

Daniel Sturridge has marvelled over Liverpool target Jude Bellingham and believes the teenager is looking ‘absolutely sensational’ on the world stage for England.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet for the Three Lions and is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the 19-year-old and the FA Cup champions have reportedly made the midfielder their main transfer target.

“England have got some world-class players. Bellingham is looking absolutely sensational, delightful, every superlative I could say, he’s that,” Sturridge said on a post on his Instagram account.

The former Reds forward tipped the 1966 World Cup winners to top Group B while predicting USA to pip Wales to second spot.

Bellingham does appear to have it all.

He can sit deep and control the middle of the park with his aggression and passing ability but he can also operate in a more advanced role and make things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Dortmund reportedly value their star man in the region of £130m and although Liverpool are desperate to win the race for his signature, supporters are questioning whether we have the financial backing at the moment to splash that much cash.

Current owners FSG have put the club up for sale recently, though, so new owners could potentially be in place by the end of the season who may be willing to pump money into the side to ensure we remain as competitive as possible on the pitch.

