Liverpool in a ‘triple fight’ for Bellingham but have two South American players as alternatives – report

Liverpool supporters are desperate to see Jude Bellingham arrive at Anfield and it seems as though we have been dealt a huge boost in our current hunt for the player, if one source can be believed.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg: ‘ #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America’.

It’s certainly a Tweet that’s loaded with information from the Sky Sports Germany journalist and will attract attention from many of our fans.

Firstly, to hear that Manchester United have hardly any chance of signing the Birmingham-born midfielder is a good update to hear, as we would certainly not want to see him plying his trade at Old Trafford.

Secondly, the competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid is not a surprise but could be a worry due to the large finances that are available and especially when compared with ourselves and during our current uncertain ownership.

Hearing that we could spend up to €150m is big news too though and if we manage to finance that deal – it would be a huge surprise to many.

Quite who the South American alternatives are is unknown but will again be worth watching our for, if this update is to be believed.

You can view the Bellingham update via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

X News #Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore. Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America. @SkySportDE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8ivToevjAb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

