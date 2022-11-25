(Video) Nunez’s high pressing and well-timed tackle for Uruguay before brilliant skill

Darwin Nunez is, in the nicest way possible, as mad as a box of frogs on a football pitch and his tireless running and effort for Liverpool has won over so many of our fans already.

During his World Cup debut for Uruguay, our No.27 showcased these skills as he tracked back against South Korea and won the ball back high up the pitch.

The 23-year-old then attempted to launch his own attack on the opposition and his clever piece of skill nearly worked perfectly, before he was unceremoniously hacked down.

Although there wasn’t a goal to go with the former Benfica man’s performance, he showed that he’s well up for this challenge in Qatar and is ready to shine in the next two group stage matches.

You can watch the video of Nunez’s tackle and skill via @JarryBatterson on Twitter:

