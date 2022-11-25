Three reasons that inspired Julian Ward’s impending Liverpool exit

Liverpool are, undoubtedly, a club undergoing serious transition on and off the pitch.

News of Julian Ward’s departure only further rocked a boat sitting in turbulent waters, albeit, slightly less so after the club’s improved performances towards the end of the first-half of the campaign.

After coming so soon into the role, replacing well-respected sporting director Michael Edwards, it’s disappointing to see the Englishman’s protege announced his exit so soon – particularly amid a critical stage in the redevelopment of the squad.

But what factors have specifically contributed to his decision?

Mike Gordon’s redeployment

With FSG exploring anything from investment opportunities to a full sale, key executive Mike Gordon has been recalled to the mothership to help assist with this aim.

Given how closely the American has worked with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s recruitment team over the years, it was apparently one change too many for our sporting director.

“So why walk away from Anfield? The reality is that it is no longer the same job with the same chain of command he signed up for,” James Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

“The ownership is expected to change hands in 2023 and, crucially, Gordon has taken a step back from running the club day-to-day to oversee the sale.

“It is understood that influenced Ward’s decision given the close working relationship he has with Gordon.”

Potential takeover looming

A potential change in ownership – an option Fenway are clearly exploring – will have huge ramifications for how the club is run.

It’s a period of uncertainty for many working behind the scenes, including Julian Ward.

“GOAL understands that Liverpool made significant efforts to persuade Ward to stay, but that changes in organisational structure at Anfield, as well as the looming spectre of a possible takeover of the club, have played a big role in his decision,” Neil Jones wrote for GOAL.

Klopp’s increasing transfer power

It’s understood that Jurgen Klopp has become ‘increasingly central’ in decisions made in the transfer market, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

Whilst it’s not explicitly mentioned that this evolving reality contributed to Ward’s decision-making, it wouldn’t be radical to suggest it was a contributing factor (even if only a small one).

