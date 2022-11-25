(Video) Rebeca Tavares supports Fabinho in Brazil following opening victory

Fabinho has been selected as part of the Brazil squad who are going to try and bring the World Cup back to their nation for the first time in 20 years and he is certainly being supported by his wife.

Rebeca Tavares took to her Twitter account to share the flag that she has brought with her to Qatar, as she continues to supporter her husband on the biggest stage of all.

Although our No.3 didn’t make it onto the pitch for the match against Serbia, he’s certainly got a role to play in the competition and will be hoping to be handed some minutes soon.

It may well fall down to the fitness of Casemiro though, with the Manchester United man being handed the holding midfield role in the opening game.

You can watch the video of Rebeca Tavares’ Fabinho flag via her Twitter account:

Só pode hexa quem tem penta! Vamos Brasil @_fabinhotavares pic.twitter.com/f5TF5bQpBi — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) November 23, 2022

