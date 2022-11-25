(Video) Saudi sports minister hints Liverpool ‘more desirable’ for takeover than Man Utd

Saudi Arabia sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal has been discussing whether private investors from the nation will be interested in buying Liverpool or Manchester United.

Both clubs are on the market at the moment with both sets of American owners ready to put an end to their stewardship of the Premier League giants.

When asked if Jurgen Klopp’s side would be a ‘more desirable’ business venture than the Old Trafford outfit, the 39-year-old suggested that because the Merseysiders’ fanbase has been growing in the country in the last few years then that may mean investors would be more inclined to make a move for the FA Cup champions over United.

Interest from parties from the Middle East that have a concerning human rights history will come as a concern to many Liverpool supporters and reports are suggesting that FSG would prefer to sell to someone with a much cleaner record.

Check the sports minister speaking about the situation below via @footballdaily on Twitter: