Uruguay media’s verdict on Darwin Nunez after goalless World Cup opener

Darwin Nunez attracted a mainly positive reception from his home country’s national media as journalists reflected on a goalless draw with South Korea in their World Cup opener.

The consensus seemed to be that the Liverpool striker put in enough of a shift on the day, though was let down by a lack of quality service.

We’ve absolutely no doubt that we’ll see the No.27’s name on the scoresheet sooner rather than later, of course, and he’ll get a chance to rectify matters in that regard against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal next Monday.

With superb options in the middle of the park, including Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur, it’s a little baffling as to how the 23-year-old wasn’t getting service higher up the pitch.

Perhaps it can merely be chalked down to the reality of an opening game in the group stage and hopefully the group gels quickly in time to secure a place in the knockouts.

Whilst it would certainly benefit ourselves and Jurgen Klopp to have our £64m signing out of the tournament as soon as possible, there’s no question that he deserves his opportunity to shine on the world’s biggest stage.

Fans can catch the reaction from three Uruguayan newspapers below:

El Pais: “Only the insistence on top of Darwin Núñez, a guerrilla fighter, younger (23) than Suárez and more armour, agitated the South Americans. No one could blame him for not insisting on the job.”

El Observador: “Darwin Nunez, in the modern version of Cavani in Uruguay’s starting team, was as keen to help Olivera close out the left-back as he was to launch himself on the attack.”

El Telegrafo: “The team had some problems, which were to be expected, taking into account the speed and physical power of the Koreans, who dominated in that first stage, although without hurting. And Uruguay limited itself to cover. Because Suárez and Núñez were not supplied, and because the man who could win in heads-up, Pellistri, concentrated more on going down all the time to collaborate with Cáceres in the mark on the right side.”

