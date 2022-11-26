(Video) Alexander-Arnold replicates Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration with England

Trent Alexander-Arnold has still not been handed any minutes by Gareth Southgate in the World Cup but that doesn’t appear to have dampened his spirits, if this recent clip is anything to go by.

During a training video that was shared by England’s YouTube channel, our No.66 was testing his speed of reaction and when he recorded a faster time than Conor Coady – the joy was clear to see.

During his celebration of the event, the Scouser replicated the famous ‘Siu’ celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo and it had all of his teammates in creases laughing with him.

It’s good to see that he isn’t letting a lack of game time get to him and that the 24-year-old is enjoying his time in Qatar.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold’s celebration (from 2:09) via England on YouTube:

