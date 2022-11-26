(Video) John Barnes adds balance to Qatar debate with Boris Johnson quote

John Barnes is never a man who is afraid to speak out on political and social issues and his comments about the Qatar World Cup are certainly worth a watch, as he presents an interesting argument.

Reminding people of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling muslim women ‘letterboxes’, commenting on how crusaders are viewed by people in the middle-east in a similar way to how nazis are in Europe and stating that people should abide by the laws of the country they are visiting – the whole video is worth a watch for the full context.

The abhorrent human rights issues, treatment of the LGBTQ+ community and migrant workers and many other topics have already been highlighted before and during this tournament but this is a somewhat different look at events.

Comments like this by the 59-year-old are always positive though as it increases the discussion around controversial and divisive topics, so well done to our former player for sparking that conversation.

You can watch the video of Barnes via @GMB on Twitter:

'If you knew the way crusaders are viewed in that part of the world, it's very similar if someone who came to one of our football matches and wore a nazi uniform' Three Lions icon @officialbarnesy believes you should respect the laws of that country pic.twitter.com/xUH2RAxZtE — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 25, 2022

