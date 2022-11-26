(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher surprises young fan in adorable video on Irish TV

Caoimhin Kelleher is a much-loved player both in Liverpool and in Ireland, with his latest TV appearance showing how much the next generation of supporters look up to our stopper.

Appearing on the Late Late Show, the 24-year-old stood between the sticks as an unsuspecting youngster had a blindfolded shot at goal and even managed to score past our No.62.

When the blindfold was removed, the Irish international received a huge hug from Cealan Green, before then revealing a signed shirt, tickets to a match and flights to Liverpool for his whole family.

The interaction between the pair is brilliant to watch and it shows how kind hearted our man is and how much his reputation is growing within the game.

You can watch the video of Kelleher and the young fan via @RTELateLateShow on Twitter or via The Late Late Show on YouTube:

