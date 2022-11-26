Luis Diaz handed positive injury update ahead of Dubai training camp

Luis Diaz has been out of action since early October with a knee injury and there had been some fears that his comeback could come after the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar but there has now been an update on his progress.

As reported by Pipe Sierra (via The Anfield Talk): “He came to the national team head quarters to go through rehab & to enjoy some holidays. He has returned to Liverpool to finalise the process of rehab. The expectation is that Luis Diaz will be part of the squad that goes to Dubai”.

Our No.23 looks set to make a triumphant return to the tram in the coming weeks and that will be a huge boost to Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool supporters.

Given that Jordan Henderson was asked about the Colombian following England’s draw with USA, it shows the standing of the attacker in world football and it’s such a shame that he wasn’t able to showcase his talents on the world stage this winter.

The 25-year-old will be plotting a return to the squad and will hope that the return of domestic football will coincide with an upturn in form for the Reds, as we seek progress in the Premier League and further success in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Fingers crossed that we can see the former Porto man line up alongside the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and others at the end of the World Cup and ready to return the Reds to the pinnacle of English and European football.

You can view the update from Sierra on Diaz via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

