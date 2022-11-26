(Video) Gary Neville bemoans the absence of Alexander-Arnold for England against USA

Despite being part of the World Cup squad for England, Trent Alexander-Arnold still hasn’t been handed a single minute of football by Gareth Southgate yet and that has upset Gary Neville.

Speaking on ITV, the former right-back said: “We’ve got a couple of talents there sat on the bench in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Foden who, to be fair, in terms of opening up a game – Trent Alexander-Arnold’s got some of the best delivery you’ll ever see from a full-back… for those two to not come off the bench was a little bit disappointing to be fair”.

READ MORE: (Video) John Barnes adds balance to Qatar debate with Boris Johnson quote

The host, Mark Pougatch, went on to say that it was the defensive frailties of our No.66 that stopped him from being brought onto the pitch – something which is becoming such a lazy argument at this point.

For Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola to trust Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden every week but the England manager not being able to do so, says a lot about the gulf in quality of coaches in this dicussion.

You can watch Neville’s take on the absence of Alexander-Arnold (from 2:33) via @itvfootball on Twitter and ITV Sport on YouTube:

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴