Potentially worrying injury update for Jordan Henderson after England appearance

Jordan Henderson was handed his first appearance of the World Cup as he was brought onto the pitch with 20 minutes remaining of England’s 0-0 draw with USA but it looks as though he may have picked up a slight injury.

The Twitter account of the nation provided an update on the training plan for the day after the match and it was confirmed that: ‘Henderson is working indoors on an individual programme’.

It may be a case that the player, or even Liverpool, have implemented a special plan that is different to everyone else on the day after a game but it’s certainly odd to see that it’s just our captain who is training away from the main group.

Jurgen Klopp did state that he wanted his players to keep them updated on any injury concerns during their time in Qatar and so let’s hope it’s just a case of our No.14 being honest and the club asking for him to be looked after.

Given his role in Gareth Southgate’s squad, it’s fair to assume that the 32-year-old won’t be risked in the match against Wales if he isn’t 100% fit.

Most of our supporters will be more than happy to see our players given a rest when possible, as we hope all of the squad are ready to hit the ground running once domestic football returns.

You can view the update on Henderson via @England on Twitter:

14 players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday's game taking part in a recovery session. @Madders10 returns to training following his rehabilitation, while @JHenderson is working indoors on an individual programme. pic.twitter.com/HKcBVOdJXc — England (@England) November 26, 2022

