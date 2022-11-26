(Video) “What else could it be?” – Pundits think Klopp is to blame for Ward’s exit

The news that Julian Ward is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season has come as a big shock to many but two pundits believe that the reasoning for his impending departure could be the fault of Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking on ‘The Gab & Jules Show’ on ESPN, first Gabriele Marcotti said: “It’s odd, people are going to speculate and they are going to speculate about [Ward’s] relationship with Jurgen Klopp”, to which Julien Laurens interrupted with: “But what else could it be, Gab? Six months in, you don’t leave after six months”.

The truth is that nobody knows at this point why the position will be vacant but it is certainly odd that a role that seemed to be a dream one for the sporting director – is now no longer wanted.

If our manager has decided that he wants a more hands-on approach to transfers then there won’t be many of our supporters who would stand in his way but it is difficult to think of many other reasons for this sudden departure.

You can watch the video on Klopp and Ward from (0:27) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

