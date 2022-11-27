Gary Neville hilariously mocked by Jamie Carragher following bizarre Lionel Messi claim

Jamie Carragher has hilariously mocked Gary Neville after the former Manchester United defender claimed ‘players aren’t fearful of Lionel Messi anymore’ before the Argentina superstar inspired his nation to victory over Mexico.

Following a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, the South American’s would’ve been dumped out of the tournament had they lost to the Mexicans but the PSG man registered a goal and an assist to lift Lionel Scaloni’s side upto second in Group C.

This led the ex-Red to post a response to his Sky Sports colleague’s comment, tweeting: “My mate @GNev2 is having as bad a tournament as Infantino! #WorldcupQatar2022.”

Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, has came under criticism for his defence of host nation Qatar in recent weeks amid their questionable treatment of the LGBTQ+ society and concerning human rights record.

Neville and our former No. 23 have always had a love-hate relationship ever since striking up a famous partnership as pundits on Monday Night Football.

The former United man has also received criticism for heading to the Gulf Nation to complete punditry work despite previously voicing his concern at the decision to allow Qatar to host the tournament.

Check out the Scouser’s tweet below via his official Twitter account:

My mate @GNev2 is having as bad a tournament as Infantino! #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/DmnupNNs9l — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 26, 2022

