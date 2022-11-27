‘If I had the chance’ – Former Liverpool transfer target says he’s ready for Premier League switch

Liverpool’s main priority across the next two transfer windows is to strengthen their midfield but one their former attacking targets has now explained that he’s ready to join the Premier League.

Lille forward Jonathan David, who was linked with a move to the Reds last year and during the January window when we signed Luis Diaz, has been in fine form for the French outfit this season but believes now is the time to move to a ‘bigger club’.

“For me I was always watching European football on TV so for me that was the goal, I only wanted to go to Europe,” David told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo).

“I think the next step is always growing, having more ambition, maybe a bigger club. I think every player wants to play for a massive club in their life, I think if I had the chance to do it, I’d do it for sure.

“I think they’re two different leagues [Premier League and La Liga], I think I can adapt to both for sure, the experience I’ve had in France it can help me adapt to some place else a lot faster. I think both leagues suit me.”

The 22-year-old, who was born in New York but represents Canada, has nine goals and three assists in Ligue 1 this term and is looking to shine at the World Cup in Qatar – he will be hungry for more minutes when the Canadians meet Croatia later today.

Jurgen Klopp has a number of options at the top end of the pitch and although Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have picked up serious injuries this season, the German is wanting to add reinforcements to his midfield.

When we signed our No. 20 back in 2020 from Wolves, he was signed ahead of David but with the Lille No. 9 now voicing his eagerness to play in the Premier League, we may reignite our interest in his signature.

He has bags of pace and his willingness to run in behind is something that may catch the eye of our German tactician.

