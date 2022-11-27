Liverpool sale may be edging closer as FSG ‘hold discussions’ with two Middle East-based consortiums – Mail On Sunday

FSG’s sale of Liverpool appears to be edging closer after the American’s held talks with two Middle Eastern-based owners recently.

Just under three weeks ago, John Henry and co decided to put the Anfield outfit on the market and groups from Saudi Arabia and Qatar are now interested in making a move, that’s according to the Mail On Sunday.

The report claims that the two groups aren’t state owned (like Newcastle United’s new owners) and are instead private companies.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s Sports Minister, discussed the prospect of buying Manchester United or Liverpool earlier this week and appeared to suggest that the six-time European Cup winners are more attractive at the moment due to their growing fan base in the Gulf Nation.

The Athletic’s James Pearce revealed recently that FSG are set to sell the club in 2023 and with a huge number of names reportedly showing interest, the future ownership of the club is far from certain at the moment.

Super-rich Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is one of the names being linked while former Microsoft CEO Steve Balmer is also involved in the rumours.

The latest report suggests that the FA Cup champions are valued at £3bn at the moment.

Although a move that would see petrostate owners arrive on Merseyside would enable us to compete financially with the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester City, the questionable human rights records that they usually bring with them would be concerning for many a supporter and would go against a lot of things that the club and the city stand for.

With our current owners looking to sell and sporting director Julian Ward on his way out of the club at the end of the season, it does appear that next year may be a period of transition for the club both on and off the pitch.

Liverpool supporters are desperate to see the club add reinforcements to ensure we remain as competitive as possible on all fronts but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Exciting, yet uncertain, times ahead.

