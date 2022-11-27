‘Don’t want to be disrespectful’ – Neville on whether new owners would rather complete takeover at Man Utd or Liverpool

Gary Neville has discussed which club is the more attractive proposition out of Liverpool and Manchester United with both clubs currently up for sale.

The two Premier League giants, who are owned by Americans, are the most successful clubs in the country and have some of the biggest global fanbases in football.

The former Red Devil believes that although Jurgen Klopp’s side are in a better position on and off the field at the moment, you ‘can’t deny the scale’ of the Old Trafford outfit.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Liverpool, at all, because they are a massive football club,” the 47-year-old told Sky Sports (via HITC). “You look at the height of English football, when it comes to viewing figures, fans and commercial revenue, it’s Manchester United and Liverpool at the top.

“Forget that Manchester City creates a higher revenue, naturally, what would sort of be through traditional means, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country, by a mile.

“But Manchester United will be more sought-after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool, just because of its might. Unless Liverpool have got something sorted, they have to probably wait a little bit because the buyers are going to go to Manchester United, unless they are a Liverpool fan.

“They (Liverpool) are in a better position, on and off the field, 100%. We have said that for the last four or five years. But it’s not arrogance, you can’t deny the scale of Manchester United. You just can’t.”

With Neville being a boyhood United fan and him spending the entirety of his career at the club, there may be a hint of bias in his comments.

Liverpool have won every major trophy available since 2019 whilst Erik Ten Hag’s side are without a trophy since 2017.

FSG released a statement just under three weeks ago which appeared to suggest that they’re willing to part ways with the club while United’s owners, the Glazer family, recently placed the club on the market too.

Reports are suggesting that John Henry and co have held discussions with two Middle Eastern-based consortiums recently with the club valued in the region of £3bn.

The idea of a fresh start under new owners may be exciting, but the risk of being spearheaded by a group with a questionable human rights record also leads to uncertainty for many Reds fans.

Our American owners may have divided opinion since their purchase of the club over a decade ago but they’ve ensured the club has developed both on and off the pitch under their stewardship.

