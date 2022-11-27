‘Fantastic’ – BBC pundit can’t believe what reported Liverpool target did last night

Chris Sutton was blown away by the performance of Enzo Fernandez last night after the Benfica midfielder helped Argentina defeat Mexico 2-0.

Liverpool are believed to be keeping an eye on the 21-year-old as their search for a new midfielder continues and Reds fans will have been impressed by what they saw from him yesterday.

In what was a must-win game for Lionel Messi and co, Fernandez was introduced in the second half and netted three minutes from time to secure the three points with a wonderful curled effort which appeared to blow the BBC Sport commentator away.

“That is absolutely brilliant. What a finish into the far top corner, right-footed – on a postage stamp. Unbelievable finish,” Sutton told the BBC (via The Boot Room).

“That’s game, set and match. Fantastic, Fernandez. We’re right behind it and he drives inside the left of the box, gets his head up and arrows the ball in. Lovely stepover. It’s beautiful – no chance for the goalkeeper, it’s wide of him with the bend on the ball. Fernandez is on the money.”

READ MORE: Gary Neville hilariously mocked by Jamie Carragher following bizarre Lionel Messi claim

The talented midfielder is believed to have a release clause with the Portuguese outfit of £105.1m which means he’s currently a cheaper option compared to the Borussia Dortmund midfielder (currently valued at £131m by the Bundesliga giants).

He only arrived at the Lisbon-based outfit earlier this summer after being signed for £15.5m from River Plate, however, so it may be difficult to strike a deal with his current club.

Goals from the middle of the park is something that Jurgen Klopp’s side lacks and it appears that Fernandez would be able to provide exactly that.

At just 21 he has his best years ahead of him and you’d expect him to be excited by the opportunity to flourish under one of the world’s best coaches at Anfield if we were to make our move.

Both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have arrived from the Portuguese top-flight in recent times and proved what they have what it takes to succeed – will the Benfica No. 13 be the next to make the switch to Merseyside?

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?