Romano provides fresh Bellingham update as Liverpool ready to sign teenager ‘at all costs’

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Liverpool are ready to sign Jude Bellingham ‘at all costs’.

The Borussia Dortmund star is attracting interest from many clubs around Europe and the Reds are believed to have made the 19-year-old their main priority across the next two transfer windows.

The Italian transfer specialist has warned Jurgen Klopp that there are other Premier League sides wanting the midfielder’s signature but despite the Bundesliga outfit valuing the teenager at £131m, the FA Cup champions won’t be put off by the price tag.

“It will be almost impossible to keep the player in the summer,” Romano said on his YouTube channel (via TEAMtalk). “He’s doing fantastic with England and for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, in the Bundesliga and in the World Cup.

“Bellingham is great everywhere. He’s an amazing player and this is why Borussia Dortmund didn’t want to decide any price before or during the World Cup. The price will be decided after the World Cup and negotiations will happen in 2023.

“Many clubs have had discussions with people close to Bellingham but not yet with Dortmund. These clubs are, for sure Liverpool, they want Bellingham at all costs, Real Madrid are also interested and have had some contacts.

“Manchester City, he’s big friends with Erling Haaland and City will probably go for a midfielder in the summer. Keep an eye on Chelsea because Bellingham and Frenkie De Jong are two players that remain on Chelsea’s list.”

Bellingham impressed for England during their World Cup opener against Iran but struggled to have a similar impact during the goalless draw with the USA.

His performances for club and country this year have been nothing short of remarkable, however, and most Reds fans feel like the former Birmingham City star is exactly what Klopp needs.

He’s under contract with the German’s until 2025 meaning it’s going to take a sizeable fee if we’re to bring him to Anfield anytime soon but when you consider that he can shine in our midfield for the next decade at least, it’s a move that does appear to make sense.

With a sense of uncertainty around the club’s ownership at the moment, as well as the impending departure of sporting director Julian Ward at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see how active we are in the upcoming transfer windows.

If we’re looking to remain as competitive as possible on all fronts then it does appear that fresh faces will be needed in the squad – we’ll just have to wait and see.

