Romano reveals Liverpool’s top transfer target with discussions already underway

Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s ‘top priority’ in the transfer market despite the Reds being linked with a move for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Borussia Dortmund star has been in fine form for club and country this year and is wanted by many top clubs around Europe.

The teenager is set to sit down and discuss his future with the Bundesliga outfit once he returns from the World Cup but Romano has revealed that discussions with the Merseysiders ‘have already started’.

“Liverpool still have Jude Bellingham as their top target, and contacts have already started,” the Italian told CaughtOffside. “However, nothing concrete will happen until Borussia Dortmund decide their price in 2023.

“The Reds have also been linked with Mohammed Kudus, but at the moment there’s nothing concrete on this one. Kudus was close to joining Everton in the summer, but then deal collapsed because Ajax wanted to keep their best players after so many other sales.

“Let’s see if Liverpool decide to make more than one signing in midfield, but for the moment I’m sure Bellingham remains their top priority.”

Strengthening the midfield is Jurgen Klopp’s priority across the next two transfer windows and if we were to sign Bellingham and one other player in that area then that would be a quality bit of business.

The former Birmingham City star has the ability to do it all in the middle of the park.

His versatility is something that sets him apart from the rest and you can’t help but feel that he’d help take the Reds to the next level.

The aforementioned Kudus, Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez are some of the other names being linked with the FA Cup champions with many of our current options now the wrong side of 30 or approaching the end of their contracts.

The failure to sign an elite midfielder in the summer appears to have cost Liverpool during the first half of the season with our lack of consistency meaning we’re sat sixth in the table and already 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Once the lads return from the World Cup and domestic football continues, the hope is that we can put together a decent run of results to make this campaign as successful as possible.

