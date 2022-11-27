‘What I’m told’ – Romano discusses Liverpool’s transfer plans as two midfielders tipped to leave for free

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he expects Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to leave Liverpool for free at the end of the season.

The midfielders are out of contract in the summer and it’s unlikely that fresh terms will be agreed according to the Italian transfer specialist.

Strengthening the midfield is an area that Jurgen Klopp has outlined as a ‘priority’ across the next two transfer windows with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham the name on most Liverpool fans’ lips.

Romano told his YouTube channel (via Sport Bible): “They want to sign midfielders, it could be more than one because from what I’m told Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave as a free agent at the end of the season. There are very good chances also for Naby Keita to leave as free agent from what I’m told it’s a serious possibility.”

READ MORE: Liverpool sale may be edging closer as FSG ‘hold discussions’ with two Middle East-based consortiums – Mail On Sunday

Our No. 15 has earned game time in recent weeks after returning from a hamstring injury sustained during pre season while the situation surround Keita appears to very unclear.

He hasn’t featured for the club since our Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July with sickness and injury given as reasons for his absence.

Since his big money move from RB Leipzig in 2018, the Guinea international has failed to live up to the expectation and has missed a huge amount of games through injury.

We spent £48m on the 27-year-old so it would be a huge blow to lose him on a free transfer but that is now looking likely.

The departure of our No. 8 would free up some finances on the wage bill, however, which could come in handy with us trying to attract Bellingham to Anfield.

EOTK Insider: 🏆 Liverpool’s Two World Cup Winners and 14 Finalists, ahead of Qatar 🔴