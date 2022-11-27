Romano provides update on Liverpool’s plan to find Julian Ward replacement

Fabrizio Romano has explained that he’s surprised that Julian Ward is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and believes ‘something is definitely changing’ at the club.

The 41-year-old, who only replaced Michael Edwards in the role back in July, will remain in his position until the summer before calling it a day at Anfield.

“It’s surprising,” Romano told House of Champions Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

“Honestly with Liverpool, it is surprising because Julian Ward was the man prepared to change the Liverpool project after the era of Michael Edwards, but now he’s going to step down at the end of the season.

“It’s a big change for Liverpool and I’m sure that they want to make sure their next director is someone who will work on a long-term project together with Jurgen Klopp.

“Something is definitely changing for Liverpool.”

In the new year there is expected to be a lot of new faces at the club.

Current owners FSG are looking to sell the Merseysiders and have already held discussions with two Middle Eastern-based consortiums while director of research Ian Graham has also resigned.

A period of transition feels like it’s on the horizon but the reshuffle may actually hand Jurgen Klopp greater power on the transfer front – with that being rumoured as one of the reasons why Ward is leaving the club.

It’s not ideal for us to be on the hunt for our third sporting director in a year but it appears that we have no choice.

Edwards did superbly well in his role and completed some quality transfer activity (both incomings and outgoings) while his replacement hasn’t had long but has already got deals for Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate over the line.

