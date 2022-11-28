(Video) Alexander-Arnold shares video of outrageous shooting ability in England training

Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been given a hint of any minutes for England in the World Cup but that hasn’t affected his form, if videos shared to his social media accounts are anything to go by.

Sharing a video from England training, our No.66 four-times found the top corner of the net and looks to have also found his shooting boots in Qatar.

Unless there’s injuries within the team, it’s unlikely that the Scouser in our team will be given any time on the pitch in the tournament and so let’s hope he can use this experience as a way to stay fit and fresh ahead of the resumption of domestic football.

Let’s also hope that the right-back can return and prove to everyone how wrong Gareth Southgate is for not using him.

You can view the video of Alexander-Arnold via his Twitter account:

