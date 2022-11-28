(Video) Coady left fuming as Henderson asks him to confirm his Merseyside allegiances

Having spent his youth career at Liverpool and supporting the club as a boy, Conor Coady walked a path that not many have walked before when he joined Everton on loan at the start of the season and Jordan Henderson asked him the question on everyone’s lips.

Speaking with the England social media accounts, our captain said: “We’re all England here but what I really want to know is, are you blue or red?”.

Despite the St.Helens-born defender predictably stating his allegiances were with the Goodison club, the comments by him saying: “[Henderson] knows deep down”, did suggest he may feel that he has to say he’s a Blue now.

It’s an interesting watch and, despite it all being light-hearted, it’s clear that the former Wolves captain wasn’t happy with the question.

You can watch the video of Henderson and Coady via @England on Twitter:

"Of course I'm blue. For him to come out and ask that is daft!" @JHenderson didn't hold back with his question for Conor Coady on #LionsDen with @marksandspencer 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/o7wjf2F00p — England (@England) November 27, 2022

